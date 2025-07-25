‘Apna UP’: Thieves dressed as Swiggy, Blinkit delivery boys loot jewellery shop in Ghaziabad | Watch viral video

Two men dressed as delivery boys robbed a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad’s Link Road area on July 24, around 3:30 PM. They stole nearly 20 kg of silver and 125 grams of gold ornaments.

Two men dressed as Swiggy and Blinkit delivery agents entered Mansi Jewellers in Ghaziabad’s Brij Vihar around 3:30 PM and looted gold and silver worth over ₹20 lakh in six minutes.

They carried a gun, assaulted the staff and forced them to stay silent. The crime happened in broad daylight and was caught on CCTV. Police said the men entered the shop pretending to deliver a parcel. Then, they threatened the staff and took the valuables.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil confirmed that the police had reached the spot quickly after getting the information.

"In PS Link Road, at around 4 PM, information was received that, around 3.30 PM, two unknown men entered his jewellery shop, threatened the worker and looted around 20 kg of silver ornaments and 125 g of gold ornaments,” ANI quoted DCP Patil as saying.

“Police immediately reached the site and inspected it. 6 teams have been formed to solve the case," he added.

Police are checking CCTV footage and following leads to catch them.

Social media reacted with sarcasm.

“This isn’t a robbery. Someone had ordered jewellery, and they are rushing to pack and deliver it within 10 minutes! Understand the pressure they are in,” quipped one of them.

“Collab no one saw coming: Blinkit × Swiggy Instamart,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Ghaziabad’s got a new “doorstep robbery” service.”

“Crime Patrol series will run out of material if it weren’t for apna UP,” reacted another.

“They are in a hurry to deliver jewellery in 10 minutes, you misunderstood them,” came another reply.

Similar incidents in recent times In January, Pune police caught Ganesh Kathewade. Disguised as a delivery boy, he committed 14 burglaries in empty flats, stealing jewellery worth ₹80 lakh.

In April, a man in Delhi’s Kalkaji posed as a delivery agent, entered an elderly couple’s home, tied them up and looted cash and gold. Police arrested him using CCTV footage.