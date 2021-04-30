The Apollo Hospitals Group will begin anti-coronavirus vaccination for individuals in the 18-44 age group at all its centres in the country from May 1, according to a statement on Friday.

''Apollo continues to participate in the world’s largest preventive vaccination drive. Vaccines available at limited Apollo hospitals for >18 from May 1. Pre-Registration mandatory on Cowin app,'' it said in a tweet.

Apart from Apollo, Fortis Healthcare said it would commence coronavirus vaccination for adults at all its centres in north India from Saturday, while the drive would start in other cities as soon as supplies were made available by the authorities.

''Fortis will administer COVID vaccines for 18 at its centres across North India from tomorrow," according to a statement on Friday. "Fortis centres in other cities will commence vaccination as soon as supplies are made available by the authorities.''

Private hospitals will have to buy the Covaxin vaccine doses at ₹1,200 per dose from Bharat Biotech while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will charge ₹600 per dose from private hospitals for Covishield vaccine doses.

