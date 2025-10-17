Apollo Hospital doctor warns green crackers aren’t ‘free of pollution’ as SC allows their use for Diwali in Delhi-NCR

After Supreme Court gave a green flag to green crackers for Diwali in Delhi-NCR, experts expressed concern over the risk of surge in pollution levels. Apollo Hospital Senior Consultant Dr S Chatterjee warned against the dangers of burning green crackers. As a consequence, those with respiratory issues are likely to suffer more after Diwali as pollution is bound to rise in the capital city even with the burning of green crackers.

“In Delhi, crackers were banned earlier. But now, the Supreme Court has permitted the use of specifically green crackers. It is not that green crackers are free of pollution. The only benefit is that it causes less pollution by 30% than conventional crackers,” ANI quoted Dr S Chatterjee as saying.

Suggesting that the smaller shell size of green crackers causes less pollution than the conventional crackers because it emits less particulate matter, he said, "But the way the pollution is rising again in the capital city, it is highly advisable that we should avoid using the crackers, even the green crackers.

Even though the raw material of green crackers is less hazardous than the conventional crackers, the former are bound to exacerbate the pollution problem in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Advising the public against burning crackers during Diwali celebrations, he stated, “The pollution levels would definitely rise, and the general people and the patients who are suffering from respiratory diseases might suffer more after Diwali... It is highly advisable that it is regulated well and even the green crackers are not used.”

According to the court's October 15 order, the sale of green crackers will be permitted but with certain conditions. Green crackers sale will be allowed between October 18 and 21 but their use will be restricted to specific hours on the day before Diwali and on the day of the festival.

Notably, the sale of green crackers shall be permitted only from designated locations in Delhi, as per the apex court's directions. These specific locations were to be identified by district magistrates in consultation with the police.

