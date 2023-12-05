Apollo Hospitals accused of illegal organ trade: ‘It’s big business’. Hospital chain vehemently denies accusation
Apollo Hospitals has been accused of luring young people from Myanmar to sell their kidneys to wealthy Burmese patients.
The hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals has been accused of being a part of an illegal organ trade involving impoverished Myanmar villagers, according to a Telegraph news report. A Telegraph (UK) investigation suggests that ‘desperate’ young people from Myanmar are being lured to to sell their kidneys to wealthy patients.