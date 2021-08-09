Vaccinating people with a combination of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines produces a more potent immune response against Covid-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed in its study. As per the ICMR study Covishield, Covaxin jabs mix-match conducted on 18 people, has elicited better safety and immunogenicity results.

Apollo Hospitals MD Dr Sangita Reddy has termed it encouraging. "Encouraging preliminary results which need to be confirmed thru larger studies with longer follow-ups. Potentially a milestone achieved in our efforts to broaden and strengthen immune responses against #COVID19," she tweeted.

In the study, ICMR compared the safety and immunogenicity profile with those individuals who received either Covaxin or Covishield and it showed better results.

The study was conducted on individuals in Uttar Pradesh who received Covishield as the first dose followed by inadvertent administration of Covaxin as the second dose at an interval of six weeks.

The findings of the study suggest that immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity.

Explaining how the combination of two vaccines work, Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert, stated that both Covaxin and Covishield are based on two different formulas, where Covaxin contains dead virus of Covid and instructs the immune system to develop a defence against the virus while the Covishield is based on the virus vector formula where a weak virus of the common cold is used to develop immunity against Covid virus.





