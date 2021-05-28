Apollo Group of Hospitals has announced that it will offer the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) to patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms and to those who are at high risk of developing the virus.

A cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab could significantly help these high-risk Covid-19 patients before their condition worsens.

This treatment uses the combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab -- popularly being called an 'antibody cocktail' -- now available in India. Roche India and Cipla had earlier announced its launch in the country.

Earlier today, the Apollo Hospitals has said that it will start administering the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, across its hospitals in India from the second week of June, at an estimated price of ₹1,195 per dose.

"We will be charging ₹995 for the vaccine and ₹200 would be administration charges," an official of the Apollo Group said.

On Thursday, Apollo Hospitals said they will start administering Sputnik V from the second week of June.

India is moving towards vaccine sufficiency as inoculations with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V began in the country earlier this month.

As reported earlier, India and Russia are planning to manufacture around 35-40 million doses every month that will start from August or September.

On May 24, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading pharmaceutical producers in India, had launched the production of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus. It is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world's population.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.