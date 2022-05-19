“We had built a great product but it was hard to grow our user base. We got stuck at around 5,000 users and although we bought a lot of sales tools, we were not moving the needle. So we decided to build our own sales prospecting tool and went from 5,000 to 150,000 users in just 5 weeks. We ended up having over a million users at BrainGenie just before I started Apollo. That’s how Apollo.io was born," CEO & founder Tim Zheng says on the company website.