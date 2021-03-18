India ’s organized apparel market is set to record a faster recovery next fiscal in line with improving consumer confidence, opening of new stores, and progress on coronavirus vaccines .

The segment saw a sequential recovery in the December quarter with sales returning to nearly 80% of the levels seen prior to the pandemic, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in its apparel retail outlook on Wednesday.

Apparel retailers are expected to close FY21 with a 40-45% drop in business amid the severe disruptions caused by covid-related curbs earlier during the fiscal. Business is, however, expected to recover and touch FY20 levels next fiscal, the rating agency said.

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned the apparel retail sector an improving outlook for FY22. After a complete washout in Q1 FY21, and the gradual store openings, rising footfall, and relaxations in the lockdown norms since then, the recovery in the apparel segment has seen quarter-on-quarter improvement with sales rebounding to near 80% of the pre-covid levels during Q3 FY21. Ind-Ra expects the recovery to continue in FY22, on the back of improving consumer confidence, resumption of store expansion by organized players, and prospects of the vaccine roll-out," Prasad Patil, analyst at Ind-Ra, said.

The agency highlighted factors such as pressure on discretionary spending and the threat of a second wave of infections that could potentially hamper recovery.

“The recovery rates consider the regional lockdowns, the night curfews or weekend lockdowns in certain states. We do not anticipate a nationwide lockdown of the same intensity as implemented during April-May 2020. The recent spike in covid positive cases may not impact recovery rates significantly," Patil said.

Ind-Ra expects steps taken by retailers to rationalize costs during last year’s crisis to be continued even after business returns to normal level in FY22. This will help “structurally improve the margin profile of apparel retailers", the report said.

The lockdown and the subsequent shift in consumer habits prompted retailers to sharply cut their inventory, ramp up presence online, and switch to more comfort wear as demand for formal and occasion wear remained muted. Apparel retailers struggled, but business has been much better for food and grocery and electronics retailers.

Ind-Ra expects the spending of apparel retailers on store expansion to accelerate next fiscal, staging a sharp rebound from the first half of this fiscal.

Mint reported earlier that large, organized players are now picking up on expansion, hoping to gain market share from unorganized players along with an improved operating environment. The nationwide lockdown also wiped out smaller players from the market, giving larger players room to grow.

“Network expansion has resumed and focus on under-penetrated areas, particularly tier 2+cites, would drive revenue growth in the medium term. Expansion plans in FY21 were primarily funded through cash accruals, limited working capital debt, and equity infusions," Patil said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via