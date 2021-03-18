Apparel retailers set to hit FY20 levels in FY22

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned the apparel retail sector an improving outlook for FY22. After a complete washout in Q1 FY21, and the gradual store openings, rising footfall, and relaxations in the lockdown norms since then, the recovery in the apparel segment has seen quarter-on-quarter improvement with sales rebounding to near 80% of the pre-covid levels during Q3 FY21. Ind-Ra expects the recovery to continue in FY22, on the back of improving consumer confidence, resumption of store expansion by organized players, and prospects of the vaccine roll-out," Prasad Patil, analyst at Ind-Ra, said.

