Factory output in the apparels industry expanded 3.4% in Feb 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office. In comparison, it had expanded at 6.2% in the previous month of Jan 2020.

Growth in the apparels industry was less than that in overall industrial output, which grew 4.5%. Apparels made up 1.32% of the overall index of industrial production (IIP), and contributed 0.04% to overall IIP growth.

Among the 23 industries tracked by the Central Statistics Office's Index of Industrial Production, the apparels industry had the ninth highest growth rate. Across all industry sectors, the growth rate was highest in manufacture of basic metals, and lowest in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

The data has been sourced from Central Statistics Office