Daily shuttle rides could get easier in Maharashtra. The state is setting new rules.
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 12 Oct 2025, 06:54 pm IST
Summary
Maharashtra’s draft Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025, aim to legalize app-based shuttles like Uber Shuttle, Cityflo, and Chalo, giving commuters safer and more reliable options.
NEW DELHI: Commuters in Maharashtra, long frustrated by unreliable buses and crowded commutes, may soon find daily shuttles safer, more reliable, and easier to book. And app-based shuttle operators in the state may finally gain legitimacy.
