Appeals against tax assessment orders will now be faceless

NEW DELHI: Appeals against most tax assessment orders will now be processed in a faceless manner. The Income Tax Department on Friday extended the faceless assessment scheme to appeals as well, as part of the government’s efforts to make tax administration more objective and transparent.

Appeals relating to serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive and search matters, international tax and cases covered by the Black Money Act will not be covered under the faceless assessment scheme, said an official statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

As per data available with the CBDT, about 4.6 lakh appeals are pending at the level of the Commissioner (Appeals) in the Tax Department as on date. Out of this, about 88% or 4.05 lakh appeals will be handled under the faceless appeal mechanism. Almost 85% of the present strength of Commissioners (Appeals) will be utilised for resolving the cases under the faceless Appeal mechanism, said the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 13 August said the facility for faceless appeals will be rolled out on 25 September as part of the government’s programme for honouring honest tax payers, which also entails a tax payer charter unveiled then.

CBDT said the entire process of appeal from e-allocation of appeal, e-communication of notice, sending questionnaire, e-verification, e-enquiry to e-hearing and finally e-communication of the appellate order will be online. “There will be no physical interface between the taxpayers or their counsel and the Income Tax Department. The taxpayers can make submissions from the comfort of their home and save their time and resources," said the statement.

Processing assessments and appeals in a technology driven and faceless manner is expected to offer a big compliance relief to businesses while giving Income Tax Department officials more time to specialise in complex areas of taxation.

The scheme is intended to eliminate personal bias and decide the appeals on objective evaluation and merits of the case, said Rakesh Nangia, chairman, Nangia Andersen India, a business tax advisory firm. “While the intent of the government is undoubtedly very good in this entire initiative, implementation along with necessary training of the officers handling these matters will be the most important factor for success of the scheme," said Nangia.

He said a lot will also depend on quality and clarity of written submissions filed by taxpayers.

