University students, parents and teachers can save on a host of Apple devices including Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and a 20% off on AppleCare+
Apple has announced its annual education discount which went live on its India online store. The education discount is available for current and newly accepted college, university students and parents buying for them. The discount can also be availed by teachers and staff at all levels. The discount is available on the special education section on its online store, as per the company statement.
University students, parents and teachers can save on a host of Apple devices including Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, and a 20% off on AppleCare+. Those who are interested in the offers can simply get their eligibility verified on company website. The offer is “available to current and newly accepted university students, and teachers and staff at all levels," as per the company statement.
Interestingly, those buying the Mac or iPad for college or university will get an AirPod for free. The education discount started on June 24 and it will go on till September 22. The eligible devices are iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen and 12.9-inch 5th Gen.
Check available devices and their prices:
MacBook Pro 13 is available at a discount of upto ₹10,000 at ₹1,19,900 - Regular price: Starts at ₹1,29,900
MacBook Pro 14 is available at a discount of upto 19,490 at ₹1,75,410 - Regular price: Starts at ₹1,94,900
MacBook Pro 16 is available at a discount of nearly ₹23,990 at a starting price at ₹2,15,910 - Regular price: Starts at ₹2,39,900
MacBook Air (M1) is available at a discount of upto ₹10,000, now at ₹89,900 - Regular price: ₹99,900
MacBook Air (M2): Starts at ₹1,09,900 - Regular price: Starts at ₹1,19,900
iMac: Starts at ₹1,07,910 - Regular price: Start at ₹1,19,900
Apple iPad Pro: Starts at ₹68,300 - Regular price: Starts at ₹71,900
iPad Air: Starts at ₹50,780 - Regular price: Starts at ₹54,900
Additionally, customers have the option to upgrade their existing AirPods by paying an additional ₹6,400 or ₹12,200. There’s a limit of one Mac and one iPad per eligible customer.