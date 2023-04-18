Apple Mumbai store opening LIVE updates: Fans are expected to gather in numbers
On April 18, Apple will be inaugurating its inaugural retail store in India situated in the Mumbai district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Apple is set to open its first retail store in India on April 18, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) district in Mumbai. The store will provide customers with the opportunity to explore Apple products and services, as well as offering free Today at Apple sessions, where they can learn how to make the most out of their devices.
This dynamic space will be designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store will be operationally carbon neutral, relying on 100 percent renewable energy, and will have its own dedicated solar array, making it one of the most eco-friendly stores in the region.
Deirdre O’Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail, said, “At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community."
The store will be located in Mumbai’s bustling BKC financial, arts and entertainment district, which will provide a prime location for the store to attract a wide range of customers.
This move is seen as a significant milestone for Apple, which has struggled to establish a foothold in the Indian market. However, the company is now looking to expand in India and tap into the country's growing middle class, which is becoming increasingly interested in technology and consumer electronics.
The opening of the store is expected to create a buzz among technology enthusiasts in the region, with many eager to explore the latest Apple products and services. It is also likely to inspire other international brands to invest in the Indian market, further bolstering the country's reputation as a hub for technology and innovation.
Apple’s retail stores in India, which start operations with an outlet in Mumbai from Tuesday, will provide in-house device servicing. Read more.
The Apple store in Mumbai, which is located in the Reliance Jio World Drive mall, covers a vast area of 20,800 square feet, surpassing the size of the planned store in Delhi.
The inauguration of Apple's maiden retail outlet in India could draw in around 5000 or more visitors to the shopping center where it is situated, with approximately 2000 fervent admirers projected to camp overnight in anticipation of the grand opening.
With its own dedicated solar array and a complete dependence on renewable energy for store operations, Apple BKC has been engineered to emerge as one of the most eco-friendly Apple Store locations worldwide. The store is operational without emitting carbon, thus maintaining a carbon-neutral stance.
At Apple, experts are prepared to assist customers in discovering Apple products, as well as providing guidance on various payment options and transitioning to iOS.
Reflecting the distinctive geometry of the store, Apple BKS has a handcrafted timber ceiling with a triangular shape extends beyond the glass facade and under the exterior canopy.
Apple has revealed that it will open its second store in Delhi on April 20, which has been inspired by the historic gates of the city.
"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," said Apple CEO Tim Cook on April 17.
