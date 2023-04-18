Apple Mumbai store opening LIVE updates: Fans are expected to gather in numbers

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 06:17 AM IST

Located at the edge of the upscale Jio World Drive Mall, Apple BKC spans well over 22,000 sq. ft spread over two levels

On April 18, Apple will be inaugurating its inaugural retail store in India situated in the Mumbai district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Check LIVE updates here.