Apple CEO Tim Cook expected to visit India for launch of first store: Report

Apple CEO Tim Cook expected to visit India for launch of first store: Report1 min read . 06:47 AM IST
- Cook is also set to discuss strategic issues such as manufacturing expansion and exports with key ministers during his visit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to visit India this month to launch the company's first company-owned store in the country, reported Economic Times citing sources.
As per the sources, Cook is also set to discuss strategic issues such as manufacturing expansion and exports with key ministers during his visit.
It is possible that Cook may also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he met during his previous visit to the country in 2016. Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California is currently finalizing Cook's India itinerary, and the launch date of the Mumbai store will be decided accordingly, they noted.
According to sources, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, is expected to accompany Tim Cook on his visit to India this month.
During his last visit to the country in 2016, Cook had the opportunity to meet with Bollywood stars and top executives, attend a cricket match, and review Apple's operations in India.
Earlier on Wednesday, Apple unveils the facade of the Mumbai store, inspired by kaali-peeli taxi art unique to the city, which is set to be launched later this month at the Jio World Drive Mall.
