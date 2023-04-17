Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to meet PM Modi, lands in Mumbai ahead of store launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to meet PM Modi, lands in Mumbai ahead of store launch1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He will also reportedly welcome customers to the iPhone maker's first store in Mumbai tomorrow.
As Mumbai gears up for the launch of India's first Apple store, CEO Tim Cook is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The American businessman landed in the city on Monday evening and will reportedly be be there to welcome customers at the iPhone maker's first store in India tomorrow.
