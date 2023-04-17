Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to meet PM Modi, lands in Mumbai ahead of store launch

As Mumbai gears up for the launch of India's first Apple store, CEO Tim Cook is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The American businessman landed in the city on Monday evening and will reportedly be be there to welcome customers at the iPhone maker's first store in India tomorrow.

According to a Reuters report quoting sources he will be interacting with the PM and IT MoS Rajeev Chandrashekar during the course of his visit. The trip underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India - the world's second-largest smartphone market.

According to an update shared by CNBCTV18, the Apple chief also met with top Indian businessmen including Tata Sons' N Chandra upon reaching Mumbai.

So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon. The 20,800 square feet Mumbai store - in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall - will be followed days later by a second store in the national capital.

Despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers in recent days. iPhones are assembled in India by three of Apple's contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in the country. Apple is also looking to boost its exports.

Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of it.

(With inputs from agencies)