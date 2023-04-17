Home / News / India /  Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to meet PM Modi, lands in Mumbai ahead of store launch
Apple CEO Tim Cook likely to meet PM Modi, lands in Mumbai ahead of store launch

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:57 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
People are pictured inside the new Apple retail store during a media preview on the eve of its opening in Mumbai on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
People are pictured inside the new Apple retail store during a media preview on the eve of its opening in Mumbai on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He will also reportedly welcome customers to the iPhone maker's first store in Mumbai tomorrow.

As Mumbai gears up for the launch of India's first Apple store, CEO Tim Cook is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The American businessman landed in the city on Monday evening and will reportedly be be there to welcome customers at the iPhone maker's first store in India tomorrow.

According to a Reuters report quoting sources he will be interacting with the PM and IT MoS Rajeev Chandrashekar during the course of his visit. The trip underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India - the world's second-largest smartphone market.

According to an update shared by CNBCTV18, the Apple chief also met with top Indian businessmen including Tata Sons' N Chandra upon reaching Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook lands in Mumbai, set to welcome customers at Apple's first store in BKC

So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon. The 20,800 square feet Mumbai store - in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall - will be followed days later by a second store in the national capital.

Despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers in recent days. iPhones are assembled in India by three of Apple's contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in the country. Apple is also looking to boost its exports. 

Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of it.

(With inputs from agencies)

