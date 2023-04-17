Home / News / India /  Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Ambanis, N Chandrasekaran ahead of Mumbai store launch
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Ambanis, N Chandrasekaran ahead of Mumbai store launch

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at the Water Street Associates Building on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in New York.AP/PTI(AP04_07_2023_000024A) (AP)Premium
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at the Water Street Associates Building on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in New York.AP/PTI(AP04_07_2023_000024A) (AP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook held a business meeting at Mukesh Ambani's residence and reportedly met with other prominent industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Ahead of the Mumbai Apple store launch, CEO Tim Cook was spotted visiting Mukesh Ambani's house for a business meeting and snacking on vada pav with actor Madhuri Dixit. Reports indicate that he also met with other top industrialists after landing in Mumbai - including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Cook arrived in India on Monday afternoon as the company gears up to open its first retail stores in the country. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened its doors for a private event on Monday and will start functioning for the public from Tuesday.

He is likely to welcome customers to the iPhone maker's first store in India tomorrow. Reports suggest that Cook will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week. 

Apple's Mumbai store will open at 11 am tomorrow while Apple Delhi outlet will open for customers at 10 am. The US tech giant had launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India of the iPhone maker will mark a significant expansion of the US company in the country and will offer services and experiences for customers. 

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products here.

(With inputs from agencies)

