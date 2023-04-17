Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Ambanis, N Chandrasekaran ahead of Mumbai store launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Ambanis, N Chandrasekaran ahead of Mumbai store launch1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook held a business meeting at Mukesh Ambani's residence and reportedly met with other prominent industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Ahead of the Mumbai Apple store launch, CEO Tim Cook was spotted visiting Mukesh Ambani's house for a business meeting and snacking on vada pav with actor Madhuri Dixit. Reports indicate that he also met with other top industrialists after landing in Mumbai - including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.
