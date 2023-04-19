Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received. The tech leader affirmed his commitment to growing and investing across India and also said that he shares PM Modi's vision about the positive impact of technology.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

PM Modi also replied to the tweet and expressed delightment over the meeting with tech leader. The leaders of exchange views on tech-powered transformation in India.

“An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

The meeting between the Apple CEO and PM Modi came as Tim Cook is slated to inaugurate India's second Apple retain store in Saket area of Delhi on Thursday.

As per the information provided by the technology giant headquartered in Cupertino, Apple Saket showcases a distinct and original layout that draws inspiration from the numerous gates of Delhi. Each gate signifies a particular phase of the city's rich history. This fresh retail outlet will provide customers with innovative methods of exploring, finding, and purchasing Apple products, accompanied by exceptional service and customer experiences.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket," Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services," he added.

