'Absolute delight', says PM Modi as Apple CEO Tim Cook lauds his 'warm welcome'2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:33 PM IST
- Apple CEO affirmed his commitment to invest across India and shared PM Modi's vision about the positive impact of technology
Apple CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received. The tech leader affirmed his commitment to growing and investing across India and also said that he shares PM Modi's vision about the positive impact of technology.
