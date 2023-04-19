Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The Apple Chief executive is also set to meet senior ministers in the Modi cabinet including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit. Apple had launched its first store in India at Mumbai's Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

India has figured prominently in Apple's expansion plans, with Cook emphasizing the importance of the world's second-largest smartphone market on several occasions.

The iPhone maker has opened its first store in India called Apple BKC. At the inauguration, Tim Cook greeted the excited Apple fans with folded hands and interacted with the people present. Apple BKC also serves as a service center for the brand with an in-store service facility called 'Genius Bay'. At this facility, customers can receive troubleshooting advice from trained professionals.

Apple currently has a minuscule share of the Indian smartphone market, which is dominated by Android phones. However, as per Counterpoint data, Apple simply captures the premium smartphone market with 65% of the above ₹30,000 smartphones sold in India being iPhones.

Apple is set to inaugurate its second store in India, Apple Saket, on Thursday. The store, located in Delhi's Saket area, will cover an area of 8,417.83 sqft, while its Mumbai counterpart, Apple BKC, is sprawling across 20,000 sqft. Interestingly, despite having almost half the area, the store will have nearly the same rent as its Mumbai counterpart, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.

Much like Apple BKC, the company has made efforts to ‘Indianise’ its second outlet as well. While Apple BKC was themed on Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, the Saket outlet takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

Prior to the opening of its retail outlets in India, Apple products had been distributed through resellers and online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon.