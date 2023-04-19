Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today ahead of Apple Saket launch1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Apple's second store in India called Apple Saket will be inaugurated on April 20 at around 10 am
Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The Apple Chief executive is also set to meet senior ministers in the Modi cabinet including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit. Apple had launched its first store in India at Mumbai's Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.
