Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today ahead of Apple Saket launch

Apple is set to inaugurate its second store in India, Apple Saket, on Thursday. The store, located in Delhi's Saket area, will cover an area of 8,417.83 sqft, while its Mumbai counterpart, Apple BKC, is sprawling across 20,000 sqft. Interestingly, despite having almost half the area, the store will have nearly the same rent as its Mumbai counterpart, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.