Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday extended his Diwali greetings on Twitter by sharing two pictures which were clicked iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Apple Inc head wrote, "Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health".

The chief of iPhone making company added that the two "stunning" shots were captured by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma).

The two pictures were of a woman holding a paper lantern, and a beautifully-lit shot of diyas (earthen lamps).

Later, Basra reacted to the sweet surprise on Instagram and wrote, "Feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali".

However, this is not the first Cook has wished on Diwali sharing pictures taken by Indian photographer. Last year, he had shared a photo of diyas by photographer Rohit Vohra.

A slew of political leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media on Thursday to extend their greetings to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his warm wishes to people in India celebrating the festival of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for "Diwali" on Google:)," the Indian-origin CEO of Google and Alphabet said in a tweet.

