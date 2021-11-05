Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Apple CEO wishes 'Happy Diwali' by sharing Indian photographer’s pictures

Apple CEO wishes 'Happy Diwali' by sharing Indian photographer’s pictures

Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Apple CEO Tim Cook said  that the two ‘stunning’ shots were captured by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday extended his Diwali greetings on Twitter by sharing two pictures which were clicked iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday extended his Diwali greetings on Twitter by sharing two pictures which were clicked iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Apple Inc head wrote, "Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health".

The Apple Inc head wrote, "Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health".

The chief of iPhone making company added that the two "stunning" shots were captured by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma).

The chief of iPhone making company added that the two "stunning" shots were captured by Delhi-based travel photographer Gursimran Basra (@coffeekarma).

The two pictures were of a woman holding a paper lantern, and a beautifully-lit shot of diyas (earthen lamps).

The two pictures were of a woman holding a paper lantern, and a beautifully-lit shot of diyas (earthen lamps).

Later, Basra reacted to the sweet surprise on Instagram and wrote, "Feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali".

Later, Basra reacted to the sweet surprise on Instagram and wrote, "Feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali".

However, this is not the first Cook has wished on Diwali sharing pictures taken by Indian photographer. Last year, he had shared a photo of diyas by photographer Rohit Vohra.

However, this is not the first Cook has wished on Diwali sharing pictures taken by Indian photographer. Last year, he had shared a photo of diyas by photographer Rohit Vohra.

A slew of political leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media on Thursday to extend their greetings to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

A slew of political leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and other prominent personalities took to social media on Thursday to extend their greetings to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his warm wishes to people in India celebrating the festival of Diwali.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his warm wishes to people in India celebrating the festival of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for "Diwali" on Google:)," the Indian-origin CEO of Google and Alphabet said in a tweet.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for "Diwali" on Google:)," the Indian-origin CEO of Google and Alphabet said in a tweet.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!