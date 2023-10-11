Apple crop: HP taps central govt scheme

MANALI, NEW DELHI :Himachal Pradesh wants the Centre to implement the market intervention scheme (MIS) for procuring ‘C’ grade apple crops hit by rain and floods, a central government official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple, the state’s dominant fruit crop, is cultivated from low-lying (300 feet) to hilly (10,000) areas including the cold deserts of Kinnaur and Lahual-Spiti.

Fruit crops, especially apples, have been severely hit this year due to unusual weather patterns, including fluctuations in temperature, rains during the flowering season, landslides and flash floods in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, roads connecting distant markets were destroyed in several places, hampering vehicle movement and causing huge losses to farmers.

Growers and traders claim that unfavourable weather conditions throughout the season and incessant early rain have weighed on not only the quantity but also the colour, quality and size of apples, hurting farmers’ pockets.

‘C’ grade apples, a bit better than the lowest grade, in the agriculture markets of Kullu, Manali, Mandi, Shimla and Lahual-Spiti are fetching ₹8-10 a kg and the state marketing agency is selling them at ₹12 per kg against a production cost of ₹15-20 a kg, according to trade sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To ensure that farmers get the right price that covers their production cost, the HP government has requested the Centre to implement MIS."

“The proposal is pending with the MIS committee. Upon approval, the state government will intervene and implement the scheme in the state," the official said.

“I have 200-250 medium-sized apple trees which can serve 800-1,000 crates of the fruit (1 crate = 17-18 kg) excluding wastages done by birds and a gale, but I could only get 200-250 crates due to unusual weather patterns," said Puran Chand Thakur, a fruit grower based in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. "On top of that, the taste, colour and most importantly size of apples was hampered. A tree can easily fill 15-20 crates if the size is large or extra-large. This time, one tree got only 4-5 crates because of its small size." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries sent to the state and union agriculture ministries remained unanswered.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!