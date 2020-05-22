Apple HomePod has stellar audio quality, but connected environment needs support

The HomePod’s audio quality is light years ahead of any smart speaker you can buy in India today. So, no Amazon Echo or Google Home can come close to the HomePod in terms of sound quality. Audio is rich, the emphasis on bass is not overdone, and you get the same audio quality that portable speakers in this price range provide, if not better. The closest alternative to this would be the Bose Home Speaker 500, which has Alexa built in. However, the HomePod’s treatment of different audio frequencies, and especially its soundstage, is much more advanced.