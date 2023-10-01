Apple India asked to compensate Bengaluru man ₹1 lakh for 'unfair trade practices’ and causing ‘hardship’
Awez Khan sued Apple India and their customer service centre in Indiranagar in Bengaluru, and when the case reached the Bengaluru Consumer Court the tech giant has been asked to pay Khan ₹1 Lakh, which includes the price he paid to buy the iPhone and for the hardship caused to him by Apple India.
Apple India has been directed by a Bengaluru Consumer Court to pay a complainant a sum of ₹1 lakh, for causing the latter immense hardship and for unfair trade practice. The case is concerning an iPhone 13, whose battery and speaker stopped working after buying.
