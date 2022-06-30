Apple iPhone 12 prices slashed on Amazon. Here's how to avail the discount

Apple iPhone 12 prices slashed on Amazon. Here's how to avail the discount2 min read . 03:42 PM IST
- The Apple iPhone 12 has been put on massive discounts on e-commerce site Amazon. The device is being sold with a discount of up to ₹20,851 on Amazon
NEW DELHI :The Apple iPhone 14 is likely to be launched in September this year.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims the firm is planning to bring major updates to the front camera of iPhone 14.
In his tweet, Kuo said the firm has now locked in suppliers for the iPhone 14’s front-facing selfie camera, which is getting the biggest upgrades in years.
Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 has been put on massive discounts on e-commerce site Amazon. The device is being sold with a discount of up to ₹20,851 on Amazon.
One can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at this massive discount now, or wait till the Amazon Prime day sale to be held in 2022, when Apple is speculated to offer even larger discounts on its devices.
For now the 128gb variant of the iPhone 12 is available at ₹58,999 on Amazon. The variant's otherwise selling price is ₹69,900. The discount can be further escalated by attaching card benefits and exchange price value on the older device.
Customers can get up to an ₹8,900 discount on exchanging their smartphones with the iPhone 12 purchase. The exact value of the discount depends on the smartphone’s model and condition and is up to Amazon.
This being said, a customer can avail a maximum discount of up to ₹20,000 by combining exchange value, amazon discount and card benefits on purchasing an Apple iPhone 12 from Amazon.
Customers can also avail an additional 5% cashback by using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for buying the iPhone 12 smartphone. However, 5% cashback is provided to only Amazon Prime customers while a 3% cashback is provided to non-prime buyers.
Customers can also get a 10% instant discount of up to ₹1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of ₹5000. On Non-EMI transactions via SBI credit cards, customers can get a 10% discount of up to ₹1000.
