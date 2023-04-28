Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most popular iPhones. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and is equipped with a dual 12MP camera setup on the back. Are you looking to buy the handset and are confused whether you should buy it from the newly opened Apple retail stores or should stick to e-commerce platforms like Flipkart? If yes, then look no further.

We bring you a detailed comparison of the offers available on iPhone 14 at Apple Store vs Flipkart. But before, let’s recall that iPhone 14 was launched with a starting price of ₹79,990 in September 2022. It is offered in Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), Blue, Purple and Yellow colour options.

Apple iPhone 14 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart has listed the smartphone at a discounted price of ₹67,999 for the Red colour variant. While other colour models are selling at ₹71,999. This translates to a flat discount of up to ₹11,991 on the phone’s original price.

In addition, there is an instant off of ₹4,000 for HDFC Bank card holders on both regular and EMI purchase. Also, Flipkart is offering a maximum discount of ₹29,250 on exchanging the old smartphone.

Having said that, the final exchange value will depend on the brand and condition of your old device. With the above offers and discount, buyers can get a maximum possible discount of ₹45,151 on iPhone 14 via Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 14 on Apple store

Apple store lists the iPhone 14 at its original price of ₹79,990. Then, the bank offer includes cashback of ₹5,000. With the trade-in, buyers can get a maximum exchange discount of ₹57,800 if the old smartphone is Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. The exchange value decreases for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and so on.

Comparing the offers on Apple Store and Flipkart (after excluding the exchange discounts), one can get better offers on Flipkart as the e-tailer has listed the handset at discounted prices. But then the exchange offers are better at Apple Store.