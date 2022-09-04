According to The Verge report, Apple could further take advantage of the iPhone 14 Pro's extra screen real estate by shifting the cell service icon to the left side of the screen when the phone's locked while adding the notification centre and battery indicator to the right. It is important to note that, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are expected to be announced during the event.