Apple iPhone 14 series likely to get biggest selfie camera upgrade in years

The latest rumours appeared from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims the firm is planning to bring major updates to the front camera of iPhone 14.
With the WWDC 2022 event over, Apple Inc is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series in India and markets. As per expectations, Apple will unveil its next generation iPhones likely in September this year, which may be called -- iPhone14.
In his tweet, Kuo said the firm has now locked in suppliers for the iPhone 14’s front-facing selfie camera, which is getting the biggest upgrades in years.
Stating the details, Kuo further added that Apple had chosen Sony which will provide the sensors for the new iPhone, Genius and Largan will provide the lenses for the new iPhones and, Alps and Luxshare will provide the new focus module.
Cowell and LG Innotek will be the partners to provide front-facing camera module to apple, Kuo said in his blog.
In his blog, Kuo said that the new camera would feature autofocus -- for better photo and video quality, and the other upgrades include a six-part lens against the current five-part lens. Larger aperture for the lens is also expected, with a new wide camera having a 48-MP sensor.
Among other details, Kuo's report says Apple may scrap the 'iPhone mini' model this year and likely to release the iPhone 14 Max with a larger screen alongside the vanilla iPhone 14.
Earlier on 6 June, Apple Inc. released a software update for its iPhones, announced a Buy Now Pay Later option, and presented a MacBook Air with its latest M2 chip.
Apart from this, Apple also unveiled a new automobile dashboard that would be available in new Ford and Jaguar models, as well as a plethora of collaboration and data security features.
During the WWDC 2022 -- the company's second major annual event, Apple said the newest iPhone operating system will feature a revamped lock screen with additional widgets, increased customisation, and a new notification method. The Users will be able to pay with Apple Pay wherever it is accepted and pay in four instalments over six weeks without incurring any additional fees.
