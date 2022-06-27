As per Mashable, to use this Photo App upgrade, the user simply needs to click on the three dots mentioned on top of the edited picture, and click on 'Copy Edits' to copy all the filters and text applied to it and then simply paste those edits to another picture which they want following the same steps and click on 'Paste Edits'. This upgrade on iOS 16 is going to be very useful for many users, as it will save time to edit a picture.

