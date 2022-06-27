Apple iPhone users will also be able to easily add movie or train tickets to their Apple Wallet accounts or calendars from their communications
Apple announced that with its latest feature, the upcoming iOS 16, the iPhone users in India will be able to distinguish between spam messages and helpful ones.
Apple has reportedly improved its SMS filters by adding 12 additional filters for spam communications. This update was made specifically for Indian iPhone owners, according to Mashable.
According to a study, there will be 12 sub-categories, including warnings for credit or debit cards, bill payment, finances, government services, network providers, healthcare, and online orders. There will also be the currently in place ones, including Transactions and Promotions.
iPhone users will also be able to easily and quickly add movie or train tickets to their Apple Wallet accounts or calendars from their communications. It is important to note that the new software upgrade from Apple reportedly rolls out to the general public in September and includes a multitude of capabilities.
The business has made numerous improvements to iOS 16 including the lock screen widgets, alerts, and more, making it a completely revamped upgrade. Within 15 minutes, users will be able to amend the texts they have sent over iMessage, as reported by Mashable.
The final public release of iOS 16 will likely occur in September along with the debut of the iPhone 14 series, the following flagship smartphone lineup. The update is presently available for beta testing.
Earlier this month, Apple announced the upcoming iOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, which is going to come up with many big changes including some great photo editing features. At the WWDC 2022 Grand Event, Apple unveiled their much-awaited 'iOS 16' which will be rolled out for every user at the September Launch Event.
iOS 16 is coming up with many upgrades for the users. The main feature which is gathering a lot of attention is the 'Copy-Paste Photo Edits' feature, in which a user will be able to copy the edits made on a picture and paste them onto another picture. From texts to all the filters applied, every edit on the picture can be copied.
As per Mashable, to use this Photo App upgrade, the user simply needs to click on the three dots mentioned on top of the edited picture, and click on 'Copy Edits' to copy all the filters and text applied to it and then simply paste those edits to another picture which they want following the same steps and click on 'Paste Edits'. This upgrade on iOS 16 is going to be very useful for many users, as it will save time to edit a picture.
