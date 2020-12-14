Apple launches probe into Wistron worker violence case in Karnataka

Apple Inc. has launched a full-fledged investigation into the violence at Wistron’s factory in Karnataka, where iPhones, among other products, are manufactured for the company.

"Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron’s Narasapura facility in India," Apple said in a statement on Monday.

A spokesperson of the company said that they are also dispatching additional team members and auditors to the facility. “Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we’re offering our full support to their investigation," it added.

The investigation comes two days after worker unrest over wage dispute at Wistron plant in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 52 km from Bengaluru, turned violent. In a complaint to the police, Wistron said that it incurred losses from vandalism and theft to the tune of ₹437.70 crore in the incident on Saturday.

This included ₹412 crore of mobile phones, laptops and other production machinery as well as around ₹10 crore damages to building infrastructure and services, according to the complaint filed by Wistron.

Apple is Wistron’s biggest customer but the manufacturing facility also produces products for other companies.

Wistron has two manufacturing plants in Karnataka and produces the iPhone SE and iPhone-7, among other products.

The complaint by Wistron states that a total of 7,000 people were possibly involved in the incident, including 5,000 contract workers of the company.

Workers alleged that the Taiwanese company had not been prompt in salary payments and had used every excuse to cut wages. Most of the factory workers are paid through third-party contractors, according to employees.

A worker Mint spoke to said that security guards of the company had routinely used force on several of them.

Wistron could not be reached for comment.

In a statement on Saturday, the Karnataka government acknowledged that “the incident occurred over non-payment of salary dues for several months."

The state government is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

Apple said that it adheres to a strict code of conduct for suppliers as well. “Apple is committed to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility and ethical conduct. Apple’s suppliers are required to provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, act fairly and ethically, and use environmentally responsible practices wherever they make products or perform services for Apple," the company said.

"Apple requires its suppliers to operate in accordance with the principles and requirements, as applicable, in this Apple Supplier Code of Conduct (“Code") and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," according to Apple’s supplier code of conduct.

