Apple Pune store to open next week: Date, time, location - All you need to know

iPhone maker Apple said on Tuesday that it is opening its fourth store in India, this time in Pune, next week.

The new Apple Pune store marks a significant expansion in the retail business in India for the iPhone making tech giant. The new store of Apple will provide customers in Pune with new ways to explore and purchase Apple products, the company said, adding that the services can also be experienced in person.

The Pune Apple store will open on September 4 in Koregaon Park at 1 pm, Apple said on its website.

This comes days after Apple opened its third store in Bengaluru. The iPhone maker had marked its entry into India's retail market in 2023, with its first store in Mumbai followed by Delhi.

"Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives," Apple said.

Apple sees record revenue in India The Cupertino, US-headquartered Apple recently reported revenue records in over two dozen markets, including India, in the June quarter earnings that topped street expectations, but CEO Tim Cook had called out the "evolving" tariff situation and estimated September-quarter tariff costs at about $1.1 billion.

During Q3 FY2025 earnings, Cook had also spoken of opening new stores in India and the UAE later this year.

Tim Cook had said the company saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets, including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil.

"We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including greater China and many emerging markets, and we had June quarter revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, India, and South Asia," Cook said, adding that these results were driven by double-digit growth across iPhone, Mac, and services.

The situation around tariffs is "evolving", he had stated, adding that for the June quarter, the company incurred about $800 million of tariff-related costs.

“For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about $1.1 billion to our costs. This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are many factors that could change, including tariff rates,” he said.

For the June quarter, the tech giant reported revenue of $94.04 billion, the 10 per cent year-on-year growth topping Wall Street expectations, while net profit came in at $23.42 billion, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.