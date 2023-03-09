Apple is reorganising the management of its international businesses to give more focus on India, which has become an important market for the company. This marks the first time that India will be its own sales region at Apple, highlighting the nation’s growing significance.

According to Bloomberg sources, the shift is happening after the retirement of Hugues Asseman, the vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa. In his place, Apple is promoting Ashish Chowdhary, the head of India, who will report directly to Michael Fenger, the company’s head of product sales.

Apart from being a sales engine for Apple, India is also becoming more vital to the company’s product development. Key suppliers are relocating to the region, and Apple is working with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

The latest changes in Apple’s management structure will affect how the company is organised internally but not how it reports regional sales in public financial results. India is currently included in the Europe category in those statements, along with the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, Apple’s sales and international teams are split between Fenger and Doug Beck, with both executives reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

Despite a 5% decrease in total sales, Apple reported record revenue in India last quarter. To better serve the region, the tech giant has established an online store and has plans to open its first retail outlets in the country later in 2023. During the last earnings call, Cook emphasised the importance of the Indian market, drawing comparisons to the company's early years in China.

