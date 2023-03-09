Apple reshuffling management to give more focus on India2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:54 AM IST
Apple is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India.
Apple is reorganising the management of its international businesses to give more focus on India, which has become an important market for the company. This marks the first time that India will be its own sales region at Apple, highlighting the nation’s growing significance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×