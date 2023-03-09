Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Apple reshuffling management to give more focus on India

Apple reshuffling management to give more focus on India

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook visits the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 range in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Apple is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India.

Apple is reorganising the management of its international businesses to give more focus on India, which has become an important market for the company. This marks the first time that India will be its own sales region at Apple, highlighting the nation’s growing significance.

Apple is reorganising the management of its international businesses to give more focus on India, which has become an important market for the company. This marks the first time that India will be its own sales region at Apple, highlighting the nation’s growing significance.

According to Bloomberg sources, the shift is happening after the retirement of Hugues Asseman, the vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa. In his place, Apple is promoting Ashish Chowdhary, the head of India, who will report directly to Michael Fenger, the company’s head of product sales.

According to Bloomberg sources, the shift is happening after the retirement of Hugues Asseman, the vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa. In his place, Apple is promoting Ashish Chowdhary, the head of India, who will report directly to Michael Fenger, the company’s head of product sales.

Also Read: Top Apple supplier plans major India expansion

Also Read: Top Apple supplier plans major India expansion

Apart from being a sales engine for Apple, India is also becoming more vital to the company’s product development. Key suppliers are relocating to the region, and Apple is working with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

Apart from being a sales engine for Apple, India is also becoming more vital to the company’s product development. Key suppliers are relocating to the region, and Apple is working with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

The latest changes in Apple’s management structure will affect how the company is organised internally but not how it reports regional sales in public financial results. India is currently included in the Europe category in those statements, along with the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, Apple’s sales and international teams are split between Fenger and Doug Beck, with both executives reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

The latest changes in Apple’s management structure will affect how the company is organised internally but not how it reports regional sales in public financial results. India is currently included in the Europe category in those statements, along with the Middle East and Africa. Meanwhile, Apple’s sales and international teams are split between Fenger and Doug Beck, with both executives reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

Also Read: Apple vendors lead job creation in India with over 1 lakh opportunities

Also Read: Apple vendors lead job creation in India with over 1 lakh opportunities

Despite a 5% decrease in total sales, Apple reported record revenue in India last quarter. To better serve the region, the tech giant has established an online store and has plans to open its first retail outlets in the country later in 2023. During the last earnings call, Cook emphasised the importance of the Indian market, drawing comparisons to the company's early years in China.

Despite a 5% decrease in total sales, Apple reported record revenue in India last quarter. To better serve the region, the tech giant has established an online store and has plans to open its first retail outlets in the country later in 2023. During the last earnings call, Cook emphasised the importance of the Indian market, drawing comparisons to the company's early years in China.

India, in addition to its role as a sales engine for Apple, is also becoming increasingly important for the company's product development. Key suppliers are moving to the region, and Apple is collaborating with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., its manufacturing partner, to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

India, in addition to its role as a sales engine for Apple, is also becoming increasingly important for the company's product development. Key suppliers are moving to the region, and Apple is collaborating with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., its manufacturing partner, to establish new iPhone production facilities in the country.

(With agency inputs)

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP