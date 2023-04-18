Apple retail store in India: Know location, timing, key details

Apple retail store in India: Know location, timing, key details2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- Bandra Kurla Complex is situated in the eastern part of Bandra and can be reached via road.
Apple is scheduled to open its first retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In anticipation of the launch, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, expressed enthusiasm for the company's expansion into India, stating that the country possesses remarkable energy and a “rich history".
The opening of Apple's inaugural retail outlet, Apple BKC, is slated for April 18th, 2023 at the Reliance Jio World Drive Mall situated in Bandra Kurla Complex. The store is situated on the ground floor of the mall.
Bandra Kurla Complex is situated in the eastern part of Bandra and can be reached via road. The nearest railway station is Bandra, while the closest bus stop is Maker Maxity.
The Apple BKC store will stock various products, including the iPhone, Mac, AirPods, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and accessories like AirTag. The store is scheduled to commence operations at 11 am on Tuesday, according to media reports.
In addition to the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, Apple has announced plans to open a second store, Apple Saket, in Delhi on April 20th.
According to a report by PTI, Apple's exports from India are expected to surpass USD 5 billion in the financial year 2022-23, which constitutes almost half of the total exports of phones "Made In India."
This dynamic space will be designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store will be operationally carbon neutral, relying on 100 per cent renewable energy, and will have its own dedicated solar array, making it one of the most eco-friendly stores in the region.
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.
In February 2023, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated during the company's earnings call that India is a significant market for the tech giant, with "record levels" of people switching to the iPhone.
Apple is prioritizing the world's second-largest mobile phone market and is taking measures to make iPhones more affordable through financing options and trade-ins.
The company's online store was launched in India in 2020. According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, Apple is currently the leader in India's premium smartphone market and the country's smartphone market in terms of shipment value in Q4 2022.
The firm noted that Apple shipped over 6.5 million units in 2022, recording a 16 percent YoY growth.
