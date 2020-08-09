NEW DELHI: Despite the market slowdown due to the pandemic, smartphone giant Apple’s shipments in India grew 5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, according to a source familiar with the company’s numbers. The growth comes mostly on the back of comparatively strong sales for iPhone SE (2020) followed by the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Apple’s market share in the premium segment grew to 48.8% in Q2, 2020 from from 41.2% in Q2, 2019, according to Q2 market data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

That said, it’s worth noting that Apple’s growth comes at a time when the overall market in India has declined drastically. Total number of shipments in the premium segment shrunk 4.8% year-on-year in Q2. In comparison, the corresponding period last year, was a record quarter for the country and the premium segment was the second-fastest growing segment at the time.

According to reports by Canalys, Counterpoint Research and IDC, Indian’s smartphone shipments almost halved between the first and second quarters of 2020.

Apple also gained from the fact that the leader of the premium segment--OnePlus--had to delay its shipments due to the pandemic. Both the OnePlus 8 series and Xiaomi’s Mi 10 were new entrants in Q2, 2020, according to IDC, meaning the third quarter is where their sales numbers will really ramp up, if at all. IDC noted that in 2020, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR accounted for 28% of all shipments in the $500 plus segment.

The American company’s overall market share remains around 2%, since the company still sells most of its phones in the ultra-premium segment. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s expensive offerings, while the iPhone XR and 2020 iPhone SE are the affordable devices in India right now.

Both the big non-Chinese players in India seem to have gained during the pandemic. Counterpoint and IDC reports suggest that South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, rose to the second spot in India’s smartphone market in this quarter. Experts say that this could be a result of the anti-Chinese sentiments in India, coupled with the fact that Chinese smartphone makers had to delay their launches here.

