Apple's April-June India iPhone shipments grow despite market slowdown

Apple also gained from the fact that the leader of the premium segment--OnePlus--had to delay its shipments due to the pandemic. Both the OnePlus 8 series and Xiaomi’s Mi 10 were new entrants in Q2, 2020, according to IDC, meaning the third quarter is where their sales numbers will really ramp up, if at all. IDC noted that in 2020, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR accounted for 28% of all shipments in the $500 plus segment.