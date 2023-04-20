After the raving launch of Apple BKC, the iPhone maker is all set to inaugurate its second store in India called Apple Saket. Ahead of the launch of the store, Apple CEO Tim Cook met with PM Modi and committed to doubling the number of jobs created in India. The Apple Chief executive also met with Railways and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy IT Minister and MoS ( Electronics and Information Technology) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Apple currently has a tiny share of the Indian smartphone market, which is dominated by Android phones. However, Apple simply dominates the premium smartphone segment in India, with 65% of the above ₹30,000 smartphones sold in India being iPhones, according to Counterpoint data.

Here are 5 things you should know about Apple's newest outlet in India:

1) Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables showcasing the company's many products and accessories. Similar to any other Apple store, Apple Saket runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

2) Much like Apple BKC, the iPhone maker has made attempts to 'Indianise' its second outlet as well. As per the company, Apple Saket takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

3) Apple Saket will also feature ‘Genius bar’ where customers can book an appointment for hands-on technical and hardware support. As per Apple, ‘Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.’

4) Apple Saket boasts a highly skilled team of 70 people who hail from 18 Indian states and collectively speak more than 15 Indian languages. Interestingly, half of this workforce will be women.

5) Interestingly, while Apple Saket is almost half the size as compared to Apple BKC, the outlet pays almost the same rent. As per documents shared by CRE Matrix, Apple is paying ₹40 lakh per month for its Saket store, while the company is paying ₹42 lakh per month for its Mumbai store.