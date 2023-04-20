Apple Saket: 5 things to know about Apple's Delhi retail store

After the raving launch of Apple BKC, the iPhone maker is all set to inaugurate its second store in India called Apple Saket. Ahead of the launch of the store, Apple CEO Tim Cook met with PM Modi and committed to doubling the number of jobs created in India. The Apple Chief executive also met with Railways and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy IT Minister and MoS ( Electronics and Information Technology) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}