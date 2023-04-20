Just days after inaugurating its first store in India, Apple is all set to launch its newest outlet in the country. Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the inauguration of Apple Saket to welcome the first customers to the iPhone maker's new outlet.

Apple holds only a small share in the Indian smartphone market dominated by Android phones. However, according to Counterpoint data, Apple dominates the premium smartphone segment in India, with iPhones constituting around 65% of the phones sold above ₹30,000 in the country.

Here are some important differences between Apple's Saket and Delhi stores.

5 key differences between Apple's Mumbai and Delhi outlets:

1)Apple BKC is located in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, while Apple Saket is located in New Delhi's Select city walk mall.

2)Apple Saket is less than half the size of its Mumbai counterpart. According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Apple's Saket store will occupy a space of 8,417.83 sqft. In comparison, Apple's BKC store in Mumbai is much larger, occupying a sprawling area of 20,000 sqft.

3) Shockingly, both the stores will pay a similar rent for the outlet despite the Delhi store having much less space. While Apple's Saket outlet will pay a rent of ₹40 lakh/month, its Mumbai outlet will pay a rent of ₹42 lakh/ month.

4) Apple BKC is based on the theme of Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli taxis, whereas the Saket store takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past.

5) The rental agreement for Apple BKC includes a clause that prohibits 22 rival brands, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft, from occupying nearby retail spaces or displaying advertisements close to Apple's first store in India. It remains unclear whether Apple Saket will be subject to similar rental terms.