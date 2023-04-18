Apple savings account offers more interest than these Indian banks2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:54 AM IST
The interest rate offered by Apple annual percentage yield (APY) savings account will be 4.5% which is far more than those offered by the Indian banks
Apple has launched a high-yield annual percentage yield (APY) savings account. The interest rate offered in this account will be 4.5% which is far more than those offered by the Indian banks including, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) among others.
