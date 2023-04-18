Home / News / India /  Apple savings account offers more interest than these Indian banks
Apple has launched a high-yield annual percentage yield (APY) savings account. The interest rate offered in this account will be 4.5% which is far more than those offered by the Indian banks including, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) among others. 

Apple savings account

-The new account requires no minimum deposit or balance.

-Users can set up an account from the Wallet app on their iPhones.

-Once a savings account is set up, all future Daily Cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. 

-The Daily Cash destination can also be changed at any time

-No limit on how much Daily Cash users can earn

Savings accounts

All banks offer various savings accounts. The interest rate on these accounts depends on the account balances and bank, and the interest is calculated based on the daily closing balance. The interest is credited to your account either monthly or quarterly.

Let's take a look at the interest rate on savings accounts offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB

Interest rate on SBI savings account

For savings accounts with balances up to 10 crore the interest rate is 2.70% and 3% for balances above 10 crore.

Balances less than 10 Crore - 2.70% p.a

Balances 10 Crore & Above - 3.00% p.a.

Interest rate on HDFC Bank savings account

For savings accounts with balances less than 50 lakh, the interest rate is 3%, and 3.5% for balances above 50 lakh

Less than 50 Lakh- 3.00%

Of and above 50 Lakh-3.50%

Interest rate on ICICI Bank savings account

For savings accounts with balances less than 50 lakh, the interest rate is 3%, and 3.5% for balances above 50 lakh

Less than 50 Lakh-3.00%

Of and above 50 Lakh-3.50%

Interest rate on PNB savings account

PNB offers interest rate of 2.70% on balances below 10 Lakh and 2.75% on account balances of 10 lakh to less than 100 crore. PNB offers 3% interest on account balance of Rs100 crore & above.

Less than 10 Lakh-2.70%

Upto 10 Lakh to less than 100 crore-2.75%

Rs100 crore & above- 3%

Under section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, interest earned on a savings bank account is tax-free up to 10,000. If the interest from these sources exceeds 10,000, the extra interest on the savings account will be taxable. 

 

 

