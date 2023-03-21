Apple seeks India labor reform in push to diversify beyond China2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:31 PM IST
India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is considering passing new rules that will make factory shifts more flexible
Apple Inc. is seeking changes in India’s labor laws as part of its effort to expand local production, and regional governments are yielding to its request as they are eager to snatch iPhone assembly from China.
