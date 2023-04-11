Home / News / India /  Apple services, including Apple Music down for many users
Music streaming service Apple Music was down for many users in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Several other Apple services were also affected. Apple confirmed the problem on its system status page, and the iPhone maker now claims that the issues with Apple Music have been resolved. Outage tracking site Downdetector also revealed that Apple's music streaming service suffered an outage on 11 April, with the problem peaking at around 6:07 AM and 3,392 reports recorded during that time.

According to Downdetector data, 98% of the users reported problems with music streaming while 1% of the users faced issues in accessing the website and logging in.

According to Apple's status page, problems in accessing Apple Music occurred from 5:48 am to 7:08 am on Tuesday. The company says, ‘Users may have experienced intermittent issues with this service’.

Other Apple services that faced issues on Tuesday include Apple Music radio, Radio, Apple Pay & Wallet and iTunes Match. Apple's status page claims all these issues have now been fixed.

