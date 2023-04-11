Apple services, including Apple Music down for many users

Music streaming service Apple Music was down for many users in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Several other Apple services were also affected. Apple confirmed the problem on its system status page, and the iPhone maker now claims that the issues with Apple Music have been resolved. Outage tracking site Downdetector also revealed that Apple's music streaming service suffered an outage on 11 April, with the problem peaking at around 6:07 AM and 3,392 reports recorded during that time.

