Apple store in Delhi, Mumbai: Date of opening, and other details here

Apple store in Delhi, Mumbai: Date of opening, and other details here2 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Apple reveals dates for its New Delhi and Mumbai store opening
Apple reveals dates for its New Delhi and Mumbai store opening
Apple has officially announced that it will open its stores in India- Mumbai and New Delhi. The first one, Apple BKC, will open in Mumbai on April 18, while the second, Apple Saket, will be thrown open to the public in Delhi on April 20.
Apple has officially announced that it will open its stores in India- Mumbai and New Delhi. The first one, Apple BKC, will open in Mumbai on April 18, while the second, Apple Saket, will be thrown open to the public in Delhi on April 20.
These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers, Apple said on its website.
These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers, Apple said on its website.
Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 a.m. Customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses. The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.
Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 a.m. Customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses. The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.
Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising" sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.
Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising" sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.
Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.
Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.
The US tech giant has also made quiet but steady efforts to shift more production away from China to countries including India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s local manufacturing push, financial incentives and India’s relatively cheaper labor have led its key Taiwanese supplier partners Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. to ramp up iPhone production in the country.
The US tech giant has also made quiet but steady efforts to shift more production away from China to countries including India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s local manufacturing push, financial incentives and India’s relatively cheaper labor have led its key Taiwanese supplier partners Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. to ramp up iPhone production in the country.