Apple store in Delhi, Mumbai: Date of opening, and other details here

First Apple store in Delhi- Apple Saket

Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 a.m. Customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses. The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital.