Delhi Apple store launch LIVE Updates: First pics, store inauguration timing, interesting facts

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:48 PM IST Livemint
New Delhi: An employee at the Apple retail store at Saket, during a media preview ahead of its opening, in New Delhi

  • On Thursday, 20 April, Apple is set to throw open it's second store in Delhi, Saket. Catch live updates of the launch with LiveMint

Apple will open its store at national capital Delhi on 20 April. The Apple Saket store will be unveiled by Chief Executing Officer Tim Cook at 10 am. This is the second store, after Apple threw open its first store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a day ago. 

Tim Cook, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be at Apple Saket and is also expected to meet customers. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket."

This move is being seen as a significant milestone for Apple, which has struggled to establish a foothold in the Indian market.

Stay tuned with LiveMint to catch the latest highlights 

19 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM IST Apple keen on growing manufacturing base in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed confidence about a long-term working relationship with India.

After the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future -- from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country."

Viewing India as its long-term market, the iPhone manufacturer has expressed interest in expansion plans, including manufacturing the latest products.

View Full Image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Apple CEO Tim Cook at a meeting in New Delhi on April 19, 2023
19 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST Apple playlist for Saket store launch: How to download?

Apple has curated a special playlist on Apple Music app, tuned to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.

To access the songs in the Apple BKC playlist, open the app and search for ‘Apple BKC,’ and tap on the play button. Similarly, search ‘Apple Saket’ in the Apple Music app and hit the play button.

19 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM IST Back Apple store in Mumbai vs Delhi: What is same and what is not

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer.

However, no such program was announced for the Apple Saket, Delhi store

Fore more information Click here

19 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST Apple's Saket is half BKC store, but has to pay same rent

Delhi Apple store in Saket is half in size than the Mumbai's BKC one, the rent of the two Apple stores is almost the same. 

According to documents shared by CRE Matrix, the Apple store that is set to open in Delhi's Saket 8,417.83 sqft while Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft.

Delhi's Apple store -- located on the first floor of the Select City mall -- Apple India and Select Infra signed a 10-year agreement on 18 July, 2022.

The tech firm is paying 40 lakh per month for the Delhi store, however, for Mumbai it will have to pay 42 lakh per month for more than double the area.

19 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST Apple Saket: First pictures 

Apple India released the first pictures of their Saket store on Tuesday. The uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables looks nothing less than majestic. 

For more pictures click here

View Full Image
New Delhi: Apple watches on display at the Apple retail store at Saket, during a media preview ahead of its opening, in New Delhi
19 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM IST Apple Saket: Interesting facts

The Apple Saket store that is set to open tomorrow, will, among other features have an Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Further the store will also display a feature wall manufactured in India.

For more interesting facts about the Apple Saket store click here

