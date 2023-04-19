Delhi Apple store launch LIVE Updates: First pics, store inauguration timing, interesting facts
- On Thursday, 20 April, Apple is set to throw open it's second store in Delhi, Saket. Catch live updates of the launch with LiveMint
Apple will open its store at national capital Delhi on 20 April. The Apple Saket store will be unveiled by Chief Executing Officer Tim Cook at 10 am. This is the second store, after Apple threw open its first store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a day ago.
Tim Cook, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be at Apple Saket and is also expected to meet customers. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket."
This move is being seen as a significant milestone for Apple, which has struggled to establish a foothold in the Indian market.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed confidence about a long-term working relationship with India.
After the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future -- from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country."
Viewing India as its long-term market, the iPhone manufacturer has expressed interest in expansion plans, including manufacturing the latest products.
Apple has curated a special playlist on Apple Music app, tuned to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi.
To access the songs in the Apple BKC playlist, open the app and search for ‘Apple BKC,’ and tap on the play button. Similarly, search ‘Apple Saket’ in the Apple Music app and hit the play button.
In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series — “Mumbai Rising" — running from opening day through the summer.
However, no such program was announced for the Apple Saket, Delhi store
Delhi Apple store in Saket is half in size than the Mumbai's BKC one, the rent of the two Apple stores is almost the same.
According to documents shared by CRE Matrix, the Apple store that is set to open in Delhi's Saket 8,417.83 sqft while Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft.
Delhi's Apple store -- located on the first floor of the Select City mall -- Apple India and Select Infra signed a 10-year agreement on 18 July, 2022.
The tech firm is paying 40 lakh per month for the Delhi store, however, for Mumbai it will have to pay 42 lakh per month for more than double the area.
Apple India released the first pictures of their Saket store on Tuesday. The uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables looks nothing less than majestic.
The Apple Saket store that is set to open tomorrow, will, among other features have an Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
Further the store will also display a feature wall manufactured in India.
