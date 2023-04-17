Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Apple store in Mumbai's BKC to open 18 April, Jio World Drive shares latest pics

Apple store in Mumbai's BKC to open 18 April, Jio World Drive shares latest pics

1 min read . 12:13 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Apple store in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall.

  • Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft and 22 'competing brands' cannot own space or have advertisements near Apple's first store in the country.

With the Apple store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is all set to open on 18 April, the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall has shared new images of the Apple building in the social media, which look astonishing.

Taking to Instagram, Jio World Drive wrote, "Mumbai, we cannot contain our excitement! The first Apple retail store in India is just a few days away from opening its doors at Jio World Drive on 18th April, 2023 11 am onwards. You do not want to miss this experience!"

Here's the Instagram post:

Here are some of the images of the Apple store in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Apple BKC Store front look.
Apple BKC Store front look.
Apple BKC Store at the Jio World Drive Mall
Apple BKC Store at the Jio World Drive Mall
Apple BKC store side look.
Apple BKC store side look.
Apple Store's side look
Apple Store's side look
Apple BKC's side look
Apple BKC's side look
Earlier reports arrived that Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft and 22 'competing brands' cannot own space or have advertisements near Apple's first store in the country.

ALSO READ: Apple's Saket store in Delhi is half Mumbai's BKC one, but has to pay same rent

Also, the agreement reveals store like Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Twitter, Bose, Dell, Devialet, Foxconn, Garmin, Hitachi, HP, HTC, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Nest, Panasonic and Toshiba are not allowed to open stores of display ads near the store.

