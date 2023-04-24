“The farce of Pakistan ever being comparable to India has finally dissipated. We are nothing in comparison, this delusion of a rivalry was propagated by the lumber 1 to hoard properties and generational wealth in the name of "defence budget against the big bad India (sic)," wrote one Pakistani citizen on Twitter. And, he is not the only one to say such things.

While hundreds of people queued up outside the Apple store in Mumbai, hundreds queued up in Pakistan to get free ration, wrote another Pakistani user.

A sentiment of solidarity towards the people of Pakistan was expressed by an Indian user who emphasised the commonality between the two nations, recognizing that they share the same ethnicity and are not inherently different from one another.

The partition of India and Pakistan was not intended to create animosity between the two nations, but rather to establish two brotherly states, he said. It is the politicians who have reaped the benefits of promoting a hostile 'enemy' narrative, thereby dividing the people, the user added.

In response, a Pakistani citizen expressed their deep appreciation for this display of empathy and level-headedness, acknowledging that it is a rare occurrence in a time where extremist rhetoric is frequently touted.

Indians celebrate opening of first Apple store in Mumbai, Pakistan is unable to take care of its Zoo animals or its currency, even its institutions. For now, we have to do with I Phones. — Noman Sattar (@ProfNoman) April 19, 2023

Some Pakistani users referred to a recent incident when a court in Pakistan instructed that a Chinese citizen, referred to as Mr Tian in official police records, charged with blasphemy be detained in judicial custody for a period of two weeks.

The Chinese national, who serves as the head of heavy transport at a prominent hydroelectricity venture, was charged with insulting Prophet Muhammad by purportedly motivating workers to accelerate their pace of work during a prayer break.

Some Twitter users have taken to the platform to compare the differing priorities of India and Pakistan. While India has been praised for its efforts to create a welcoming environment for foreign investors, the situation in Pakistan has been painted as a stark contrast, with many highlighting the struggles that businesses face in the country.