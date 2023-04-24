‘The farce of Pakistan ever being comparable to India’: Pakistani citizens hail Delhi’s approach for foreign investors2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:47 AM IST
On April 17, Tim Cook made his way to India for a visit. The visit was marked by the opening of the inaugural Apple store in Mumbai on April 18, followed by a second store in New Delhi on April 20.
“The farce of Pakistan ever being comparable to India has finally dissipated. We are nothing in comparison, this delusion of a rivalry was propagated by the lumber 1 to hoard properties and generational wealth in the name of "defence budget against the big bad India (sic)," wrote one Pakistani citizen on Twitter. And, he is not the only one to say such things.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×