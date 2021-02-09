Subscribe
Home >News >India >Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit Karnataka factory
FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura near the southern city of Bengaluru, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Apple supplier Wistron says looking to re-start violence-hit Karnataka factory

2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Agencies

  • Production at the plant at Narasapura in Kolar district, around 60 km from Bengaluru, employing 1,343 regular workers and 8,490 contract workers, was suspended following the violence

Apple contract manufacturer Wistron on Tuesday said that it was looking to restart operations at its factory in Karnataka, which was shut late last year after workers went on a rampage at the site.

Wistron was working hard to raise standards and fix issues at the plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, news agency Reuters quoted the Taiwan-headquartered computers and computer peripherals company that manufactures iPhones for Apple and other products, as saying.

In a statement, Wistron said, "We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions."

Behind the Wistron violence

Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear, and iPhones on 12 December, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.

Production at the plant at Narasapura in Kolar district around 60 km from Bengaluru, employing 1,343 regular workers and 8,490 contract workers, was suspended following the violence.

Apple said Wistron had failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which "led to payment delays for some workers in October and November".

Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in Karnataka showed violations of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct', the Cupertino, California-based tech giant had said in a statement.

Following this, Wistron had admitted that some workers at the plant in Karnataka's Narasapura had not been paid properly or on time, and it was removing a top executive overseeing its India business.

Apple had then said that it will continue to monitor Wistron's progress on corrective action.

"Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly," Apple stated, adding that it continued to investigate issues at the plant, which is located some 50 km outside of the southern tech hub of Bengaluru and assembles one iPhone model.

"This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded," Wistron had said in a statement. "Some of the processes we put in place to manage labour agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded."

Apple has put Wistron on probation and said the company will get no more orders until it fixes the problems. "…We have placed Wistron on probation and they will not receive any new business from Apple before they complete corrective actions. Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their progress," Apple had informed.

