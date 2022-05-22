Apple has instructed several of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside of China, citing Beijing's strong anti-coronavirus stance among other factors. According to the Wall Street Journal, sources reveal that India and Vietnam, which currently account for a minor amount of Apple's global production, are among the nations that the corporation is considering as alternatives to China. According to estimates, independent contractors manufacture more than 90% of Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBook computers in China.

